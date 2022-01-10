KLM introduces SAF surcharge for flights departing from Amsterdam

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
KLM has started adding 0.5 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for flights departing from Amsterdam. The surcharge, which came into effect on Monday, will vary from €1 to €12 per ticket, depending on the distance flown and the seat booked - economy or business class, it said in an official statement.
In addition, KLM will offer its customers the option of purchasing an extra amount of sustainable fuel from January 13 onwards, a move it expects will stimulate the market for SAF.
“We realize that the 0.5 per cent standard admixture on passenger tickets is a very small step, but an important one in the right direction and we hope other airlines will follow soon,” the statement by KLM said.
Sustainable aviation fuel or SAF is chiefly made from used cooking oil or from forestry or agricultural waste. It allows airlines to reduce carbon emissions by 75 per cent compared with kerosene over the lifecycle of the fuel. Jet fuel currently accounts for between 30 and 40 per cent of airlines’ costs.
The CO2 emissions of SAF that KLM currently purchases are at least 75 per cent lower than those of fossil kerosene. The costs for the sustainable fuel variant are at least four times and production is lagging behind.
By increasing demand, KLM hopes to further develop the market for SAF so that supply is scaled up and sustainable fuel ultimately becomes cheaper.
Within Europe, there is a proposal to achieve a compulsory SAF proportion of 2 per cent by 2025 for all flights within and from Europe. KLM and its partners in the Clean Skies for Tomorrow coalition have previously announced to achieve a worldwide SAF proportion of 10 per cent in 2030, the airline said.
In 2011, KLM conducted the world’s first commercial flight on blended biofuel and in February 2021 it operated a commercial flight with an admixture of sustainable synthetic fuel.
For SAF, the carrier focuses on all technologies side by side - based on used cooking oil, forestry residues and sustainable synthetic fuel. The airlines, said, it was currently purchasing “relatively large volumes of SAF” and has signed various purchase agreements with suppliers.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...