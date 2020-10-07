Kochi to get new fleet of e-autos

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
A fleet of 100 e-autos will soon hit the roads of Kochi as part of the integrated Sustainable Urban Transport System of Smart Cities scheme.
The civic administration in Kochi has signed a joint declaration of intent with the autorickshaw drivers cooperative society, a group of trade unions to run about 100 e-autos as pilot project. Depending on the success of the pilot project, the number would be enhanced to 1,000.
City Mayor Soumini John said that the e-auto network in the city would help reduce carbon emissions, offer better connectivity and ensure a pocket-friendly mode of transport. The society will purchase the vehicles and run the ‘share e-autos’ along fixed routes that are not part of regular bus and metro routes. The society would also rent e-autos to drivers, a press release said.
In addition to the subsidy offered by the Centre and state governments for the purchase of electric vehicles that the cooperative society can claim, Kochi Corporation will also offer financial support through the funds the local body will receive for the project from GIZ (the German agency for international cooperation) and UN Habitat. GIZ will also fund the charging infrastructure and the auto stands that the corporation will set up.
