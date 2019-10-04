News

Kochi to host national health informatics meet in 2020

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

The Health Informatics and Health Information Management Association (HIIM), Kerala along with the Health Records Association of India (HERAI) is organizing the 20th annual national conference on February 7 and 8, 2020 in Kochi.

The theme of the conference –Medrecon 2020– is “Value of Data in Health Care Ecosystem”.

More than 700 + delegates from the healthcare sector including directors, CEO’s, Health Information managers, healthcare IT experts, and hospital administrators, from both India and overseas are expected to participate in the meet, said HIIM President K.M.Sabu, in a release.

Lorraine Fernandes, President of International Federation of Health Information Management Associations (IFHIMA),USA will be the key note speaker. Osama Elhassan, Head of e-Health Section, Dubai Health Authority, UAE will deliver a special session on e-health aspects.

Kochi
