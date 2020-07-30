KRMB tells AP to stop work on Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has instructed the Andhra Pradesh government to stop work on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The River Board has faulted the State government for granting administrative sanctions to the construction of new projects on the Krishna River.

KRMB Member Harikesh Meena has written to the State’s Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) on the Board’s concerns. It also warned the that the State cannot take up construction of the projects without the approval of the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The Telangana government had lodged a complaint with the KRMB stating that the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to divert Krishna river water from the Srisailam Project was in violation of the AP State Reorganisation Act.

The Board found fault with the Andhra Pradesh Government for giving administrative sanction to the scheme, which it stated was in violation of the Section 84, Para 7 of the the AP Reorganisation Act.

The Board further made it clear that for any new projects, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) should be submitted to the CWC and permission taken from the Apex Committee. The actions taken by the State government, which are in violation of this procedure, will be viewed as violation of the Act.