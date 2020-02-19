KVGB will partner with NGOs to support SHGs

KVGB hopes to rope in NGOs as facilitators for tracking SHGs, according to P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB).

At the inauguration of a SHG linkage programme at Nidagundi village in Raybagh taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday, he said SHG-bank linkage programme as the main forum to link millions of rural poor to the formal banking system and also for financial literacy.

The bank has credit-linked 53,345 SHGs to the tune of ₹215.98 crore since the implementation of the concept. At present, 15,300 SHGs have credit outlay of ₹147 crore. To focus on economic upliftment of poor people, especially women, the bank is observing February as ‘SHG linkage month’, he said.

KVGB has decided to join hands with a few experienced non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including Initiative for Development Foundation (IDF), to work as a banking/business facilitator for tracking and monitoring the groups, he said.

NM Patil, Trustee of IDF, said his NGO would help the bank with its expertise in ensuring 100 per cent financial inclusion in the districts selected. It would also organise location-specific training programmes for upgrading the skills of SHG members and also field functionaries of the bank, he said.