KVIC opens khadi kiosk at Mangaluru airport

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) unveiled a khadi kiosk on the ground floor of the domestic security hold area of Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday. This kiosk will promote khadi and hand-crafted village products.

Speaking at the inauguration of kiosk, Senthilkumar Ramaswamy, Deputy Director, State office of KVIC, said through this special showcase KVIC endeavours to create enhanced awareness and a glimpse into the fine craftsmanship which India has to offer.

A specialised team of KVIC will guide travellers on making the perfect selection available at the nearest authorised outlet of the brand.

A press statement said that a khadi kiosk is also present at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The store will shortly be seen at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Dharmesh Mehta, terminal in-charge of Mangaluru International Airport, and Jyoti Naik, District Officer of Khadi and Village Industries Board, jointly inaugurated the khadi kiosk in the presence of Senthilkumar Ramaswamy on Tuesday.