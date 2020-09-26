L Adimoolam elected as President of The Indian Newspaper Society

The Indian Newspaper Society- an apex body of Publishers of Newspapers, Magazines and Periodicals in the country, announced that L Adimoolam of ‘Health and The Antiseptic’ publication has been elected as its President for the year 2020-21.

The announcement was made at the 81st Annual General Meeting of the society held at Bengaluru on Friday.

Adimoolam succeeds Shailesh Gupta of Mid-Day. The society also announced that D. D. Purkayastha (Ananda Bazar Patrika) is the Deputy President, Mohit Jain (Economic Times) is the Vice President and Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj) is the Honorary Treasurer of the Society for the year 2020-21. Mary Paul is the Secretary General of the Society.