News

L Adimoolam elected as President of The Indian Newspaper Society

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 26, 2020 Published on September 26, 2020

The Indian Newspaper Society- an apex body of Publishers of Newspapers, Magazines and Periodicals in the country, announced that L Adimoolam of ‘Health and The Antiseptic’ publication has been elected as its President for the year 2020-21.

The announcement was made at the 81st Annual General Meeting of the society held at Bengaluru on Friday.

Adimoolam succeeds Shailesh Gupta of Mid-Day. The society also announced that D. D. Purkayastha (Ananda Bazar Patrika) is the Deputy President, Mohit Jain (Economic Times) is the Vice President and Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj) is the Honorary Treasurer of the Society for the year 2020-21. Mary Paul is the Secretary General of the Society.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 26, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.