Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy says Covid norms adhered properly to check spread

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions has said that all guidelines are being followed by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in handling the COVID 19 spread.
Fifty-seven Officer Trainees have tested Covid positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, since November 20.
A total of 428 Officer Trainees are on campus for the 95th Foundation Course which is conducted for new entrants to the Civil Services.
The Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the District Administration, Dehradun.
All Officer Trainees, who have tested positive, have been quarantined in a dedicated Covid Care Centre. Since November 20, the Academy has conducted more than162 RT-PCR tests in coordination with the district authorities.
The Academy has decided to conduct all activities, including training, online till the midnight of December 3. The protocols relating to social distancing, frequent hand wash and wearing of mask are being strictly followed by the Officer Trainees and staff members.
Food and other necessities are being delivered to the Officer Trainees in their hostels by staff who are equipped adequately in protective gear, according to a PIB release.
