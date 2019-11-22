News

Landless labourers not eligible for Central income support: Parshottam Rupala

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

The Centre gives income support to land-holding farmer families having cultivable land and those working in allied sectors linked to agriculture, but landless labourers cannot be provided benefits by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

Replying to supplementary questions in the Upper House of Parliament, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Parshottam Rupala said those working in allied sectors can also not be provided benefits by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

He said it is for the States to determine who will get the ₹6,000 assistance under the Centre’s scheme.

Replying to another supplementary question on whether landless labourers and cultivators are covered under schemes meant for farmers, Rupala said landless labourers cannot get benefits of schemes meant for farmers unless the states identify them as farmers.

