Late fee for GSTR 3B capped at ₹500, if filed before Sept 30

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), on Thursday, announced conditional capping of the late fee for filing GSTR 3B returns.
GSTR 3B is a monthly self-declaration regarding actual tax paid, to be filed by a registered assessee. Under the law, if this form is not filed within the stipulated date, a penalty of ₹50 per day is levied, if the assessee has any tax liability dues, and ₹20 per day in case of ‘nil’ liability. In case of tax dues, interest at the rate of 18 per cent is levied.
The government has decided to cap the maximum late fee for Form GSTR 3B at ₹500 per return for the tax period July 2017 to July 2020, subject to the condition that such GSTR 3B returns are filed before September 30, 2020, a CBIC statement said. There will be nil late fee, if there is no tax liability. If there is a tax liability, then a maximum late fee of ₹500 per return would be applicable to such GSTR 3B returns.
CBIC said that various representations were received for grant of further relief in late fee charged for the tax periods of May 2020 to July 2020, in addition to the relief provided earlier for February 2020 to April 2020, and relief provided for clearing up past pendency of returns from July 2017 to January 2020. Also, a uniform late fee is simpler in design and easier to implement on an automated common portal.
