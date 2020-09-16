LIC expects good growth this fiscal

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
LIC expects a good growth in business during the current fiscal, backed by increasing awareness for the need for insurance among customers and a strong digital push.
According to Raj Kumar, Managing Director, LIC of India, as on August 31, 2020, the insurer is at par with last years’ levels in terms of new business premiums and has witnessed close to 13 per cent growth in renewal premiums.
“As on August 31 we are at last years’ level and from here on it could be a take-off (in terms of growth),” Kumar said at a webinar organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday.
Ath the end of August, its renewal premium stood at around ₹87,327 crore as against ₹77,176 crore during the same period last year, a growth of around 13 per cent. Kumar attributed the growth in renewal premium to the strong digital push adopted by the company.
Though the persistency has been impacted in the short term given that people are holding back cash due to financial constraints, it is expected to improve moving forward.
Talking about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the insurance industry, he said that while it was expected that there would be a rise in policies being surrendered, that has not been the case. In fact, the surrender of policies is down by nearly 35 per cent on a year-on-year basis — a “healthy trend” which indicates that people would like to hold on to their insurance policies.
A majority of the premium flows were from big-ticket policies while collection from small-ticket customers had suffered in the wake of the pandemic.
“It was also felt that death claims may go for a toss. But we have received only 911 claims so far out of Covid,” he said.
LIC has witnessed close to 20 per cent growth in investment income and has booked profit to the tune of ₹13,000 crore from stock market operations till the end of August this year. The insurer had net investment of around ₹28,000 crore in the stock market, he added.
When asked about the proposed IPO, he said the government has intentions to complete it by March 2021 and the insurer would abide by the instructions as and when they follow.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...