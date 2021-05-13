Lilly signs two pacts with MSN Labs and Torrent Pharma, for Covid drug

A three-pronged transformation
The US-headquartered Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) has issued additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licenses to Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers - MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals - who will be collaborating with the company to accelerate and expand the availability of Covid drug, Baricitinib in India, it said Thursday.
“Lilly received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, for baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO),” the company added.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday had also announced its voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Co for the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug, Baricitinib, in India.
On May 10, Lilly had announced the signing of three voluntary license agreements with key local pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines, Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for Baricitinib.
“We are swiftly working to ensure high quality manufacturing and equitable access of Baricitinib for Covid-19 in India by issuing six voluntary licenses for baricitinib to pharmaceutical companies in India.. This is in addition to the donations being offered by Lilly to the Indian Government,” Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India, was quoted as saying in the release.
