Lockdown: BBMP rolls out phone-based grocery delivery in Bengaluru

Close on the heels of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) declaring 38 zones or civic wards in Bengauru city as hotspots and as a strict lock-down measure, it has rolled out phone-based helpline mechanism of connecting households and Kirana or grocery stores for door delivery of groceries.

For this the civic agency has started – Covid-19 Home Delivery Helpline with a phone number – 080-61914960 and directed all shop owners to compulsorily register their shops through WhatsApp.

On Wednesday, BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar in a advertisement and on twitter said: “To ensure success of the lock-down, people are required to #StayHome. The supply of essentials have to be done through door delivery only. Shop owners are required to make use of this business opportunity and mandatorily register on the #BBMP #COVID19 Home Delivery Helpline.”

Commissioner further said, “Here are steps to register and once the helpline is launched, all #Bengaluru residents have to procure all their needs via home delivery sitting in the comfort of their homes.”

Even Mayor of Bengaluru, M Gautham Kumar, came out and supported the idea and said “You don't have to step out of your homes for purchasing groceries. The Home Delivery (080-61914960) service is now extended to all the areas of #Bengaluru. Shop owners must compulsorily register their shops by sending a message on WhatsApp.”

As BBMP rolled out phone-based COVID19 Home Delivery Helpline, there were sharp reactions from general public.

Leo Saldanha, a social activist, said: “This policy may work for Internet/phone savvy middle class & rich. But will result in police tyranny for the rest, which is poor & the majority. Disaster Management Act does not propose curtailing Rt to Life, as this scheme does. Humaneness is critical to fighting a disease.”

“Also, can you please clarify how this “Twitter” based “order” issued by you is in conformance with today’s order & circular issued by @HMOIndia per the Disaster Management Act 2005?” he questioned.

Another person, Ratheesh Pai, questioning the mechanism said: “This setup simply surely will not scale to millions of homes in Bangalore. Also poor and old people wont be able to use this. Please keep shops open but with instructions of social distancing.”