News

Lockdown has ended, but virus still there; Be cautious during festivities: PM Narendra Modi

PTI | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

With the onset of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this is not the time to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit.

In his seventh address to the nation following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said many videos have surfaced in recent times that show many people having stopped taking precautions. “This is not the right thing to do,” he said.

“If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children and the elderly at risk,” the prime minister said.

“We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended, but the virus is still there,” he said.

In Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a hike yet again after seeing a decline in the past, he noted.

We should continue to be careful and not be callous until a vaccine is found, Modi said.

The prime minister said the government is making all efforts to ensure that a vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian.

“We all must remember, there can be no laxity till a medicine is found,” Modi said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 20, 2020
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.