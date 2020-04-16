Lockdown: HC extends interim orders till June 15

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown, all interim orders passed by it and subordinate courts have been extended till June 15.

The HC also said its present arrangement of hearing only extremely urgent matters will continue till May 5.

Earlier, a four-judge bench on March 26 said all interim orders passed by courts across Maharashtra and Goa shall continue till April 30 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the nationwide lockdown is now extended till May 3.

“In the present situation, the interim orders shall continue till June 15, a special bench headed by Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari said.

The court said it would review the situation on May 4 and pass further orders accordingly.

The High Court also issued a separate circular, saying it would continue hearing extremely urgent matters via video conferencing on April 20, 23, 27 and 30 and May 5.

While till now only two single benches used to assemble to hear matters, henceforth five single benches would assemble on the above given dates, the circular said.