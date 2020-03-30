News

Lockdown will not be extended: Centre

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

The 21-day lockdown will not be extended, an official statement said.

"There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the 21-day lockdown when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless," the statement said.

