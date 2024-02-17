Setting up the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday outlined the ruling party’s strategy to secure 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing party leaders at the convention, Modi exhorted the cadres to put in hard work for the next 100 days to ensure a thumping victory in the upcoming elections. They should strive to secure 370 more votes than those polled in 2019 elections in each seat, BJP’s National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said in a media briefing.

Outreach programme

The party, which has set a target of securing 370 seats and 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will organise a 10-day countrywide outreach programme, beginning February 25.

Tawde mentioned that a Sampark Abhiyan will be initiated targeting women self-help groups and NGOs in the upcoming days, sharing information about accomplishments of the Modi government for the welfare of the underprivileged.

Under Modi’s 23 years in constitutional office, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and then Prime Minister, Tawde noted that not a single allegation of corruption has been levelled against the four-time Gujarat Chief Minister.

A government is progressing on the basis of development-oriented work, free from corruption and accusations. The Prime Minister Shri has urged party cadres to convey this message to the common people and voters, he added.

Homage

Modi also told party officials that the 370-seat target is a homage to party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. He also stressed that the party candidate in the upcoming polls will be BJP’s party symbol, Lotus.

The party’s election campaign will be based on the foundation of development, initiatives for the welfare of the poor and efforts to enhance the pride of our nation globally.

Tawde pointed out that through the Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, the party reached more than 7,50,000 villages. With a total of 10,46,000 polling booths, each accommodating 1,000 voters, BJP karyakartas have successfully reached 8,50,000 booths.

Besides, senior Union ministers, under the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana, made 430 visits in the 161 Lok Sabha seats where BJP lost in the last election. Tawde expressed confidence that the Yojana, which lasted for one-and-a-half years, will aid in gaining further traction in these seats.