Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV merged into Sansad TV

Our Bureau | Updated on March 02, 2021

New Delhi, March 2

Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV have been merged into a single brand called the Sansad TV.

The official announcement came after a joint decision of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The merger had been in the works since last year and a committee had also been set up for recommendations on issues such as integration of technical resources, manpower and logistics.

Former bureaucrat Ravi Capoor has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Sansad TV with immediate effect. His appointment is for a period of one year.

Sansad TV will be available in Hindi and English.

While LS TV was launched in 2006, RS TV was launched in 2011.

Published on March 02, 2021
