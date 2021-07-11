Low-pressure area in Bay pumps up monsoon

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
As correctly predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD) several days ago, a crucial low-pressure area has materialised over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday watched from above by an East-West shear zone of monsoon turbulence, a potential recipe for prospectively active monsoon conditions.
Satellite pictures on Sunday showed a large cluster of clouds parked off the West Coast and adjoining Saurashtra coast from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. From the Bay, a narrow corridor of less intense clouds opened into Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Nanded-Waghala, Aurangabad and Nagpur.
First and foremost, the combination has strengthened the westerly rain-bearing monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea and across the peninsular into the Bay of Bengal resulting in heavy to very-heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Kerala, Mahe, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat on Saturday.
Heavy to very-heavy rain also lashed parts of over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Vidarbha, Punjab and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Some of the highest rainfall (in cm) reported until Sunday morning are: Bageshwar-20; Bilaspur-18; Sirmapur and Kasargod-16; Araria and Nirmal-13; Nagarkurnool, Thrissur and Darjeeling-12 each; Dehradun-11; Ratnagiri, Champawat, Jalpaiguri, Kothagudem, Coimbatore, Ernakulum and Hamirpur-10 each; West Godavari, Yeotmal, Pathankot, Nilgiris, Samba and Karimnagar-9 each; Amraoti, Dang, Valsad, Rajkot, Alirajpur, Idukki, Kozhikode, Siddipet and East Sikkim-8 each; and Narmada, Dewas, Cannur, Jagulamba Gadwal, Raigad, South Goa, Kolhapur and Wanaparthy-7 each.
The IMD said in its outlook for the next five days that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very-heavy rainfalls is likely along the West coast and adjoining Peninsular India. Isolated extremely heavy falls may pound Konkan and Goa until Thursday and over Telangana on Monday.
Isolated heavy to very-heavy rainfall is also likely over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next three days.
Over North-West, monsoon easterlies from the Bay of Bengal have penetrated into Delhi, Haryana and East Rajasthan from Saturday. The relative humidity has also increased over the region, potentially signaling that conditions are now favourable for further advance of the monsoon over Delhi.
Remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan may also see the seasonal rain season arrive by Monday. The IMD maintained that conditions may become favourable for the monsoon to cover the remaining parts of the country during the subsequent two days.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over parts of North-West India during the next three days and isolated heavy for Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, North Haryana and North-West Uttar Pradesh. South-East Rajasthan may witness rain during the next five days.
