Monsoon may cover entire country in next two days: IMD

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The monsoon is expected to run over the entire country by Monday/Tuesday July 11/12), only three to four days behind normal timeline, as it revived two days ago after an enforced 20-day break phase.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) this (Saturday) morning said that the monsoon may enter Delhi, parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan by tomorrow (Sunday) backed up by a low-pressure area likely forming in the Bay of Bengal.
Satellite pictures on Saturday morning showed dense clouds massing up both over the Arabian Sea just off the West Coast and the Bay of Bengal right from the South Tamil Nadu coast and into the Central Bay where the ‘low’ is building and pulling in the monsoon current.
Active monsoon may prevail over most of the country during the next 10 days, an extended outlook from the IMD said. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over North-East and Central India, the West coast and Peninsular India.
This phase will also see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the remaining parts of the country except over East Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal where isolated to scattered rainfall is likely.
Meanwhile, the IMD noted in the morning (Saturday) bulletin that monsoon easterlies from the Bay being sent in by the ‘low’ are expected to strengthen over North-West India during next 2-3 days and bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall for next five days, the IMD said.
Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Chandigarh and from Sunday to Tuesday; Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan until Tuesday; and over Punjab and West Rajasthan on Sunday and Monday.
An East-West shear zone of monsoon turbulence has established across Central India to host the active phase of the monsoon. This will drag into place a regime of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Central India during the next five days.
Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha will slip under this rain belt during this period. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Vidarbha today (Saturday) and over West Madhya Pradesh tomorrow (Sunday), the IMD outlook said.
Rainfall activity may escalate along the West Coast and adjoining Peninsular India for the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Maharashtra, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu until Tuesday.
This phase will also witness isolated extremely heavy falls over the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from Monday to Wednesday; Konkan and Goa from Sunday to Wednesday; and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Sunday and Monday and over North Kerala on Sunday.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...