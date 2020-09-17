L&T Construction bags order from CIL arm

The construction arm of L&T has bagged an order from Northern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), for a coal processing and load out package to be installed at the Dudhichua Mines in Uttar Pradesh.

The Metallurgical and Material Handling Business of L&T Construction has estimated the deal value to be in the range of ₹1,000-2,500 crore. The scope of work involves EPC for a double stream coal sizing and transportation system covering semi-mobile sizing system, high capacity specialty conveyors, and an automated loading system, L&T said. CIL envisions production to touch one billion tonne by 2023-24 to meet the country’s demand for coal.

Further, the business has got new and add-on orders from its existing customers. L&T shares were trading at ₹912, down by 1.08 per cent at 12.52 pm.