L&T Construction wins orders in India, abroad

The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of L&T Construction has bagged orders in India and abroad.

In Kuwait, L&T has bagged an order to upgrade substations and related power facilities at Kuwait National Petroleum Company’s KNPC) Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery. The revamped network of distribution substations with latest technology will enhance reliability of power supply and facilitate expansion, L&T said in a statement.

Additionally, the Power Transmission and Distribution business has won a 400 KV grid station order in Oman, which will be a crucial element in the Sultanate’s major transmission initiative to interconnect the grids in the south and north with the PDO Area.

In Egypt, L&T has got an order to design, supply, construct & commission a 220 KV Gas insulated substation from a reputed client.

Also, the renewable arm of the business has won large EPC orders on the domestic and international fronts to establish Solar Photovoltaic plants totaling more than 500 MW. These grids connected to power plants also entail related power evacuation and interconnection systems.

In India, L&T has won an order to strengthen the urban HT line distribution network in Chennai with addition of ring main units and feeder remote terminal units on a total turnkey basis. Also, fully automated, unmanned 33 kV Gas Insulated Substations will be established at select locations, L&T said. All these deals are valued in the range of ₹5,000-7,000 crore.