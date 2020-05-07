Magneto Cleantech launches advanced central air cleaner to stop the spread of Covid-19

Magneto Cleantech has launched an enhanced version of Central Air Cleaner which is co-powered by Filterless Magnetic Air Purification (FMAP) and Ultraviolet (UVGI) technology.

This high efficiency air filtration system based on ‘Trap and Kill’ process combines with anti-microbial UV-C rays which thoroughly decontaminate the indoor air by killing over 90 per cent of airborne viruses and infections.

Himanshu Agarwal, founder and CEO, Magneto Cleantech, said: “We have been advocating healthy and safer air for a while now. It has become an urgent need given the potential airborne nature of coronavirus and air-conditioner space being at a higher risk for spread of the virus. Magneto Central Air Cleaner incorporates the best-in-class technology to rid the air of any harmful viruses and other particles. It is a very proud moment for us as an Indian company to take the lead in providing the nation sanitized air. We’re contributing to make India and world a safer, better place.”

The launch is in sync with the ongoing research around the usage of air conditioners raising the risk of Covid-19 transmission. With the nation-wide lockdown slated to be lifted gradually, businesses are set to resume operations with a part of their workforce soon. This will heighten the usage of centralised air conditioning units over the coming months.

Risk of virus transmission

However, increasing evidence suggest that centralised air conditioning units can be a source of contamination and may add to the risk of virus transmission. Droplets containing the virus from cough or sneeze can be as small as 1 micron in size and can travel large distances, especially through air conditioning. However, the solution designed by Magneto CleanTech can capture and kill the virus.

Magneto Central Air Cleaner integrates with all types of air conditioning system to eliminate harmful PM 2.5 particles, viruses, bacteria, airborne pathogens and other carcinogenic toxic gases that create indoor air pollution.