Maharashtra cabinet approves free Covid vaccines for age group of 18-44 years

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Mumbai, April 28
The decision to provide free Covid vaccines to all the people in the age group of 18 to 44 in Maharashtra was taken at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon, a media statement issued by Chief Minister Office said.
After the meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement and said that the State Health Department is planning for the vaccination programme and that the citizens will be informed about it in advance. Vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech are currently available, and consultation with the companies is underway so that more vaccines will be made available in the state.
The administration has been fighting the Covid battle for the past one year. Vaccines have been administered in the state since January in collaboration with the Centre and till data more than 1.5 crore people aged 45 and above have been vaccinated, Thackeray said in the statement.
