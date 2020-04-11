News

Maharashtra extends lockdown period to April 30

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 11, 2020 Published on April 11, 2020

Following similar moves by a number of other States, Maharashtra has also decided to extend the lockdown to April 30.

“The lockdown will continue till April 30. Instructions about examinations in schools, universities, allowing industries to be operational, will be given soon. I request you to not panic,” a tweet by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

On April 29, Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown to April 30, while Punjab and Karnataka have also extended the lockdown period.

Published on April 11, 2020
coronavirus
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
KCR asks RBI to go for ‘helicopter money’, increasing FBRM limits