Maharashtra extends lockdown period to April 30

Following similar moves by a number of other States, Maharashtra has also decided to extend the lockdown to April 30.

“The lockdown will continue till April 30. Instructions about examinations in schools, universities, allowing industries to be operational, will be given soon. I request you to not panic,” a tweet by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

On April 29, Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown to April 30, while Punjab and Karnataka have also extended the lockdown period.