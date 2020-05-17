Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till May 31

The Maharashtra Government on Sunday extended the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for two more weeks until midnight of May 31.

Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Ajoy Mehta issued an order notifying an extension of the lockdown. Mehta in the order said that the calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course. The third phase of the Covid-19 lockdown is valid until Sunday.

The State has reported nearly one-third of the country's total Covid-19 cases,and on Saturday it recorded its highest single-day jump with 1,606 new infections, bringing the tally to 30,706. The death toll has also increased by 67 deaths to 1,135 in the state.

The Uddhav Thackeray government decided to extend the lockdown with the number of cases still rising. The decision comes on the day when the third phase of nationwide lockdown comes to an end and the Modi Government is expected to announce the guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown this evening.

The Maharashtra Government has demanded a special economic package for the Centre.