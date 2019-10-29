The talks on the government formation in Maharashtra have reached an impasse with the BJP insisting on holding on to the Chief Minister position for the next five years, while the Shiv Sena insisted on 50:50 formula, whereby a Shiv Sena’s MLA will hold the position for 2.5 years.
The talks will resume on Wednesday after the newly elected MLAs of BJP and its allies choose the leader of the legislature. Incumbent Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis is expected to be chosen as the leader. The opposition led by the Nationalist Congress Party, which has the largest number of MLAs will also be electing its leader, who will also represent the opposition parties in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Fadnavis told media persons on Tuesday that a BJP chief minister in the state for the next five years.He categorically stated that he would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and there is no plan B or C for the Chief Ministership position, ' There is only plan A and it will work,' he said.
BJP President Amit Shah is likely to be in Mumbai by November 1 for holding final talks with Shiv Sena and it is expected that on November 3, the new government would be sworn in.
Maharashtra government formation: BJP, Shiv Sena yet to reach consensus on Chief Minister position
October 29, 2019
October 29, 2019
October 29, 2019
