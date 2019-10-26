Maharashtra BJP MLAs to meet on October 30

National

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 26, 2019 Published on October 26, 2019

The Maharashtra BJP has convened a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs on October 30 to elect the leader of the House, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday.

Patil said the meeting will be held in Vidhan Bhavan at 1 PM.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in touch with 15 MLAs, Independents as well as from smaller parties, for support. The BJP returned a less-than-impressive performance in the state Assembly polls, with its seats dropping from 122 to 105 in the 288-member House.

