Pune to get IAS official to control Covid pandemic

The Maharashtra Government today decided to appoint an IAS cadre officer for the Pune district who will coordinate the testing facilities and help to control the raging pandemic.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and guardian minister, Ajit Pawar along with senior Maharashtra Government officers and doctors in Pune.

A media statement issued by his office said that the number of Covid patients are increasing day by day in the rural and urban areas of the district. Therefore, as a part of preventive measures against the pandemic the officer would be appointed.

Pawar said that non-Covid patients should not be neglected while treating Covid patients. In some hospitals, there are also complaints that doctors do not go to Covid wards. Action would be taken against those doctors, he said.

It has also been observed that the spread of the coronavirus is happeningbecause citizens from urban areas are travelling to rural areas after relaxation in lockdown. The police should monitor their movements.

Ajoy Mehta, Principal Adviser to the Chief Minister, said that while appointing officers for the Pune district, a meticulous work allocation must be undertaken by Pune district administration and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal administration.