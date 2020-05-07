Maharashtra govt rejects IMA proposal for rotation of medical staff

In an attempt to give a respite to doctors and paramedics, especially those serving in the red zones of Maharashtra, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had suggested a rotation of workforce. However, the Uddhav Thackeray government has shot down the idea.

Senior Maharashtra government officials told BusinessLine that a sense of physical and mental fatigue has set in among the staff; therefore, the IMA Maharashtra chapter recommended that those in the green zone could come and serve in the red zones and relieve those who are working relentlessly since the outbreak. Such a rotation would prevent burn out and optimally utilise the manpower.

Those doctors and other paramedics working in green zones today have very less workload, therefore their services could be used in red zones. Such a rotation exercise could have started with the government medical hospital staff. However, the logistics and modalities of temporarily relocating the staff could not be worked, officials said.

The National President of IMA, Rajan Sharma, told BusinessLine that such a proposal was discussed with the Centre, but with health services being a State subject, it was up to the State governments to take a call.

Kerala model

Maharashtra government officials pointed out that already, the Kerala government has successfully implemented a similar manpower rotation method for controlling the pandemic. As early as the third week of March, a three-tier working system was implemented in all Kerala government hospitals, to avoid putting all medical staff at risk and strain simultaneously.

The first team was responsible for treating only Covid cases, the second team was emergency cases and the third team was resting at home.

When the first team completed one full week of work, it was sent home. This team again reported for duty only after two weeks.