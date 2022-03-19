Maharashtra: Opposition parties demand govt to lift Covid-19 restrictions 

Citing declining number of infections in the State, opposition parties led by BJP have asked the government to relax Covid-19 restrictions

For the first time in the last two years, Maharashtra celebrated Holi without any Covid-19 restrictions as the State government withdrew its circular imposing restrictions on the celebrations.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued strict guidelines which mandated that Holi celebrations should end by 10 pm and loudspeakers should not be used. However, the guidelines were revised later relaxing the restrictions.

The government’s move came after the opposition parties led BJP criticised the State government for imposing restrictions on the celebrations.

The opposition parties have been demanding that the State government must not continue with the Covid-19 restrictions as the State has already suffered heavily during the last two years.

Various organisations and industry bodies have also supported the demand in view of the declining number of Covid-19 cases in the State.

As of Thursday, there are 1,906 active Covid-19 cases in the State. The recovery rate in the State is 98.10 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.