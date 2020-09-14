Maharashtra reports 17,066 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

For the last six days, about 22,000 new COVID cases were being reported in the State daily. However, on Monday the number of patients dipped to 17,066. On the other hand, Mumbai and Thane districts again recorded over 30,000 active cases. Pune district is at the top of the deck with more than 78,284 patients, a statement issued by Maharashtra Government said.

Monday also saw 15,789 COVID patients being discharged with 7,55,850 patients discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state is 70.16 per cent. The State also saw 257 COVID deaths, while the fatality rate has dipped to 2.77 per cent.

Out of 53,21,116 laboratory samples, 10,77,374 have been tested positive (20.2%) for COVID until today.

Currently, 17,12,160 people are in-home quarantine and 37,198 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement added.