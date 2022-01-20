Schools in Maharashtra will reopen from Monday, the State’s education minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced. “ Schools will be re-opened from Monday. The CM has given a go-ahead. Schools will re-open following all the SOPs decided by the Pediatric Task Force and the Education Department. Schools for classes for first to the tenth standard and also for preprimary will reopen from Monday”.

She said that only those children will be allowed to attend classes who have permission from their parents. “ For more than two years we all have fought against Covid-19. Local authorities will monitor the Covid-19 situation and take calls accordingly about schools,” said Gaikwad.

The minister said that the government has not taken any call on re-opening residential schools and discussions were still on.