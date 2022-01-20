hamburger

News

Maharashtra schools to re-open from Monday

BL Mumbai Bureau | January 2 | Updated on: Jan 20, 2022
image caption

Schools to follow SOPs decided by the Pediatric Task Force and the Education Department

Schools in Maharashtra will reopen from Monday, the State’s education minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced. “ Schools will be re-opened from Monday. The CM has given a go-ahead. Schools will re-open following all the SOPs decided by the Pediatric Task Force and the Education Department. Schools for classes for first to the tenth standard and also for preprimary will reopen from Monday”.

Also Read
Covid-19: 43,000 new cases in Maharashtra

She said that only those children will be allowed to attend classes who have permission from their parents. “ For more than two years we all have fought against Covid-19. Local authorities will monitor the Covid-19 situation and take calls accordingly about schools,” said Gaikwad.

The minister said that the government has not taken any call on re-opening residential schools and discussions were still on.

Maharashtra
Covid-19
schools
Published on January 20, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you