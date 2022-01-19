Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 43,697 new cases; 49 deaths

Maharashtra reported 43,697 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 49 deaths. The case fatality rate in the State is 1.93 per cent. As of Wednesday, there are 2,64,708 active cases, while 46,591 patients were discharged.

Mumbai city reported 6,032 cases while Mumbai circle, including Mumbai city, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Raigad etc., reported 12,774 cases. Pune city reported 6,513 new cases. Currently, 23,93,704 people are in home quarantine, and 3,200 are in institutional quarantine.

State reported 214 patients with Omicron infection. Of these, 100 have been reported by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, 68 have been reported by B J Medical College and 46 have been reported by National Center for Cell Science. Tol date, a total of 2,074 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported. Out of these, 1,091 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.