Maharashtra Government signed an MoU with Google to harness AI for new possibilities in the State’s growth and development. it was signed by Sanjay Gupta, Country Head of Google India and Chief Secretary of Maharashtra government Nitin Kareer.

“This MoU is a bold step in advancing ‘AIForMaharashtra’ Google’s AI leadership and technology expertise will help the Maharashtra Government unlock new possibilities in the State’s growth and development” said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the social media post.

He added, “We see AI as the key to unlocking a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future for the State and are excited to partner with Google on this journey.”

“Technology has the potential to deliver boundless benefits to the economy, society, and people. Today, we’re thrilled to join hands with the Maharashtra government on AI solutions that empower citizens, create new opportunities, and build a thriving innovation ecosystem” said Google India in a social media post on Thursday.