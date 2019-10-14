MahaRERA grants exemption to select types of projects

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has exempted projects that have received Completion Certificate (CC) or Occupancy Certificate (OC) from competent authority, any time before the agreement for sale or sale deed registration, from registering with it.
This also extends to plotted development where the land has received N/A certificate.
RERA has also exempted projects with land area of less than or equal to 500 sq metres and less than or equal to eight units.
Also, redevelopment projects which do not involve marketing, advertising, selling or new allotment of any apartment or building where the promoter executes Permanent Alternative Accommodation Agreement with the existing tenants or the members of society are not required to register with the regulator.
The MahaRERA has issued a letter clarifying RERA registration. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI-Pune Metro) had written to MahaRERA and the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Collector of Stamps regarding the latest circular from the Revenue and Forest Department dated September 20, which had made it compulsory for all housing projects to register with RERA that had procured a CC or OC prior to the implementation of the Act.
Speaking on the issue, Suhas Merchant, President, CREDAI Pune-Metro in a statement said, “We had written to the IGR and MahaRERA for amending its new guidelines. We want to help mitigate the difficulties of genuine developers and homebuyers at large as there must be many people who would want to buy homes during the upcoming festival season. We have requested the IGR to instruct all sub-registrars in the State to commence the registration processes which are on hold”
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...