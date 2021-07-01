MAHE launches multidisciplinary book on Covid

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Considering the need to provide comprehensive multidisciplinary information in one place, MAHE’s (Manipal Academy of Higher Education) Manipal Universal Press (MUP) has launched a book on ‘COVID-19-A Multidimensional Response, Volume-1’.
Raviraja NS, Professor of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology at Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, who is one of the three editors of the book, told Business Line that the three editors of this book Chiranjay Mukhopadhyay and N Udupa, apart from himself -- took a decision in April 2020 to publish a comprehensive book with all possible information.
Various subject matter experts, both from MAHE and from outside, were approached on different topics related to Covid for this 504-page book. An e-book with 25 chapters was launched in September 2020. Considering the rapid information flow in this field, it was decided to launch volume-1 in print format. He said the authors of the 25 chapters were asked to update their content in the e-book for the print format, and five more chapters were added from different fields to the print edition.
Considering the need to get a review done by an expert, the chapters were given for review to NK Mehra, former Dean of AIIMS, Delhi. The book was published after he did a comprehensive review, Raviraja said.
Apart from chapters on allopathic medicine, disease management and diagnosis, the book also focusses the use of Ayurveda, nanotechnology and telemedicine.
While a chapter discusses a ‘Drug Discovery and Development’, another chapter focuses on ‘Vaccine Development Against SARS-CoV2: The Road Blocks and the Way Ahead’.
Also read: MAHE now a participating institute of Indo-US cancer consortium
There are chapters on eye care services, dental care services and ENT services during the Covid era. There is also a chapter on ‘Covid-19: Lessons from Veterinary World’.
On the rapid update of information in the field of Covid, he said plans are there to revise the chapters after some months. Several subjects such as geo-political dynamics and socio-economic impact of the pandemic will also have to be added.
Vinod H Bhat, Executive Vice President of MAHE, said the multidisciplinary approach of the book speaks volumes about the expertise present within the MAHE system that stand to support the epidemiologists, virologists, microbiologists and others.
