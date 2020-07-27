Mahesh Bhatt questioned in connection with probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
Renowned film producer Mahesh Bhatt has been questioned by the Maharashtra police in connection with the investigation into the reasons behind the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month, NDTV has reported.
Bhatt was called for an inquiry to the Santacruz police station. The producer reached the station at 11.30 am and recorded his statement before Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Trimukhe.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed on Sunday that besides Bhatt, Dharma Productions CEO and actress Kangana Ranaut have also been asked to join the investigation, Times Now reported.
"Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar's manager, too. If required, Karan Johar can also be called for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput case," Deshmukh told media.
This comes after Ranaut, in a scathing attack, alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was a victim of nepotism in the film industry.
Ranaut has also been summoned by the police. However, she has been in Himachal Pradesh since March 17 and has requested the police to take her recorded statement from HP’s state police.
Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14. The police noted that it was death by suicide.
The suicide has created ripples in Bollywood and now big names are being questioned in the case. This includes casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, YRFs casting director Shanoo Sharma and film critic Rajeev Masand, NDTV report added.
