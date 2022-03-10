Mahindra ties up with Repos Energy to cater to doorstep fuel delivery demand

Energy distribution startup Repos Energy and Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, announced a tie-up to cater to doorstep fuel delivery demand through ready-made fuel bowser trucks or Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps, on Thursday.

The government has been actively promoting the concept of Doorstep Diesel Delivery (DDD), which has successfully enabled over 1,000 entrepreneurs to make energy more accessible.

Chetan Walunj, Co-Founder, Repos Energy, said, “Bringing diesel on wheels through mobile petrol pumps has been one of our major accomplishments, and with the support of Mahindra for procuring the chassis, we want to reach each and every corner of India and revolutionise the distribution of all kinds of energy in future.”

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra , said, “India is one of the world’s largest consumers of fuels, but the way this fuel is procured and consumed has been largely unorganised. A major proportion of the diesel goes into fuelling industries like mining, infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, etc. where it is often required in bulk. These industries resort to procuring diesel from fuel pumps using improper receptacles like barrels and bowsers which causes great losses in the form of spillage, pilferage, dead mileage, and manpower costs. In association with Repos Energy, we are introducing a compelling product offering to cater to the emerging need of industries and do our bit towards the nation-building”.

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Co-founder, Repos Energy, said, “Mobile energy distribution is the future and the fastest way to make all the new fuels reach the end-user. We designed the Repos Mobile Fuel Pump, an innovative fuel pump on wheels that is capable of bridging the supply-demand gap and bringing bulk diesel deliveries right to the customer’s doorstep. The fuel bowser unit includes features like double dispensing units, a power take-off unit, smart fuel level sensors, brake interlock mechanism, remote throttle, intelligent geo-fencing, easy-to-use repos app.”.

