Mahindra University closes Hyderabad campus after 30 students test positive for Covid-19

The Mahindra University has reportedly closed its Hyderabad campus for physical classes, after about 30 students and faculty members tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days.

“They have closed the hostels and asked the students to go home and take the classes online. We are told that the remainder of the semester will be held online,” a student said.

The University, backed by Tech Mahindra’s Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI) subsidiary, is the second educational institution after SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad to have reported cases and close the campus.

SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad, Karnataka had reported about 180 cases in the last few days, had to close the campus after the outbreak.

“All of the second, third and fourth year students are fully vaccinated. Some of the first years, who have started coming into the campus, might not have got the two doses of vaccine,” a source said.

A university spokesperson has neither confirmed nor denied the outbreak of the positive cases on the campus.