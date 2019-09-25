Maiden Chennai Machine Tool Expo to focus on metal cutting, metal forming

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) to hold the inaugural edition of Chennai Machine Tool Expo (CMTX 2019) at Chennai Trade Centre from September 26 to 29.
CMTX 2019 will feature more than 50 exhibitors displaying latest technologies in metal cutting and metal forming. Technologies related to Internet of Things (IoT) are also expected to be showcased.
The machines and accessories on display are expected to serve the needs of key user industries such as aerospace, defence, railways, automotive, medical engineering, construction, information technology, and electronics.
The expo will provide a platform for the manufacturing industry to upgrade and improve productivity and quality requirements and demonstrate solutions to manufacturing industries, especially, various small and medium enterprises. Focus will be on the industrial units located in Tamil Nadu and other states of South India.
Speaking on the objectives behind organizing CMTX 2019, newly elected President of IMTMA, Indradev Babu, said, “IMTMA is organising the show to enable India’s regional industrial units to adopt latest technologies and upgrade their manufacturing facilities. Although momentarily we are facing some headwinds due to disruptions in the auto sector, I am confident that the transition period will soon get over and the industry will bounce back to business as usual. Perhaps Chennai Machine Tool Expo could ignite that spark.”
V Anbu, Director General & CEO, IMTMA said, “We are glad to organize the Chennai Machine Tool Expo as it is part of our endeavour to bring technology to the doorsteps of the manufacturing companies in different regions which will enable the local manufacturers in Chennai and other industrial towns of Tamil Nadu to expand their range. IMTMA is known for organizing its flagship IMTEX exhibition which brings in the latest technologies to the user industries in this state through this show.”
