Majority of personal computer and server makers selected under the information technology (IT) hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme are expected to start production this year, said a senior government official on Friday.

The government, in November 2023, had approved the application of 27 companies, including Dell, HP, Foxconn, Lenovo, Netweb Technologies, under the new PLI scheme for IT hardware.

“About 17 out of 27 PLI companies will start production this year. Around six-seven of them started production last year and two have plans to start production next year,” S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), said.

Among the big names that have been granted approval under the IT hardware scheme are Flextronics, VVDN and Optiemus. Other applicants that have received the green signal include Padget Electronics, SOJO Manufacturing Services, Goodworth, Neolync, Syrma SGS, Mega Networks, Panache Digilife and ITI Ltd.

AI Mission

On the India AI mission, Krishnan said domestic companies will get preference. The Cabinet on March 7 approved the India AI Mission with an outlay of ₹10,372 crore for five years to encourage AI development in the country.

The approved corpus will be used to build a high-end scalable AI ecosystem in public-private partnership mode. The mission will be implemented through the IndiaAI Independent Business Division under Digital India Corporation.