Malaysian PM stands by Kashmir comments despite boycott call by Indian traders

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday he would not retract his criticism of India’s actions in disputed Kashmir despite, Indian traders calling for an unprecedented boycott of Malaysian palm oil.

The impasse could exacerbate what Mahathir described as a trade war between the world's second biggest producer and exporter of the commodity and its biggest buyer so far this year.

India's top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir said at the UN General Assembly last month that India had “invaded and occupied” Kashmir.

The Indian government scrapped Article 370 on August 5. It has called the move as an internal matter of India and has criticised countries that have spoken out against the move.

“We speak our minds, and we don’t retract or change,” Mahathir told reporters outside parliament. “What we are saying is we should all abide by resolutions of the (United Nations). Otherwise, what is the use of the UN?”

The UN Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

‘Trade war’

Mahathir said Malaysia would study the impact of the boycott called by the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India, and look at ways to address the issue.

New Delhi has so far refused to comment on the trade spat.

“This is not the Indian government, so we have to find out how we can communicate with these people, because trade is a two-way thing, and it is bad to have what amounts to a trade war,” Mahathir said.

Malaysia's exports to India were worth $10.8 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, while imports totalled $6.4 billion, according to Indian government data. Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday over concerns demand would fall from India.

India was Malaysia's third-largest export destination in 2018 for palm oil and palm-based products worth 6.84 billion ringgit ($1.63 billion).

India, the world's biggest importer of edible oils, also buys palm oil from Indonesia as well as soy oil from Argentina and Brazil, and sunflower oil from Ukraine.