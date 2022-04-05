Mangaluru airport to green itself with 10,000 plants

Mangaluru International Airport plans to add more than 10,000 plants both inside and outside the new integrated terminal building.

Guided by horticulture experts, the airport would make local flora part of its landscape.

A statement from airport authorities said more than 600 pots containing local varieties of ornamental plants are being placed at vantage locations, both on the kerb outside and inside the terminal.

Care has been taken to choose varieties that require minimal care to ensure optimum utilisation of natural resources. The potting mixture used consumes less water.

Ashoka, cassia, and bamboo; shrubs such as lilly and hibiscus; and local palm species such as areca nut and coconut are among the varieties used.

Sprinklers and drip irrigation have been used to save water. An in-house nursery would come up to replenish the greenery, the statement said.