Marico Innovation Foundation invites solutions for the grand challenge contest

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) has launched a nationwide hunt for innovative, cost-effective ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) through #Innovate2BeatCOVID grand challenge.

Emphasising the need to create and deploy breakthrough technologies on a war footing to combat COVID 19 crisis, Raghunath Mashelkar, Chairperson, MIF Governing Council said this timely initiative is the need of the hour as there is burgeoning demand for these two items (ventilators and PPE).

MIF has launched this challenge jointly with ATE Chandra Foundation offering a total grant of ₹2.5 crore.

The window for submission of solutions – both existing (that can be modified and scaled) and new – is open for 30 days beginning March 29, a MIF release said.

Start-ups and entities that are “launch-ready” would be shortlisted and MIF would be supporting them over the medium and long term, he said urging MedTech entrepreneurs, corporates and innovators across the nation to contribute and help mitigate the risk of the outbreak.

