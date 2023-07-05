July 05, 2023 10:35

The Nifty 50 July Futures (19,445) is down marginally by 0.06 per cent. The immediate outlook is mixed. 19,350-19,500 can be the broad trading range. A breakout on either side of this range will determine the next move.

Traders can stay out of the market and wait for the range breakout to give clarity on the next direction of move.