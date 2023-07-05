Find here all important news related to Indian markets
- July 05, 2023 10:46
Senco Gold IPO subscription updates
The following are the latest category-wise subscripton details
- Total – 1.00 times
- QIB – NIL
- NIIS – 0.97 times
- Retail – 1.67 times
Thursday (July 6) is the last day for public investors to subscribe to Senco Gold IPO.
- July 05, 2023 10:36
Stock to watch: Aurobindo Pharma
The share price of Aurobindo Pharma rose 1.10% to ₹720.50 on NSE. The company had announced that the breast cancer biosimilar product, BP02 (Trastuzumab or biosimilar to Herceptin), met its primary endpoint in a Phase-3 clinical trial. The product was developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Curateq Biologics Pvt Ltd.
- July 05, 2023 10:35
Nifty Call: Stay out of the market
The Nifty 50 July Futures (19,445) is down marginally by 0.06 per cent. The immediate outlook is mixed. 19,350-19,500 can be the broad trading range. A breakout on either side of this range will determine the next move.
Traders can stay out of the market and wait for the range breakout to give clarity on the next direction of move.
- July 05, 2023 10:34
Indices rejig snapshot
- LIC Housing Finance: The company will replace HDFC in Nifty Financial Services
- Jindal Steel & Power: The company will replace HDFC in the Nifty 100
- Ambuja Cements: The company will replace HDFC in the Nifty High Beta 50.
- Brigade Enterprises: The company will replace HDFC in Nifty Core Housing
- Phoenix Mills: The company will replace HDFC in Nifty Housing
- LTIMindree: The company will replace HDFC Ltd. in the Nifty 50 after the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger. It will move from Nifty Next 50 to Nifty 50. The replacement will come into effect on July 13. The replacement will also be applicable to the Nifty50 Equal Weight index
- Mankind Pharma: The company will replace HDFC in the Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Large Midcap 250, and Nifty Total Market
- July 05, 2023 10:31
AU Small Fin Bank Q1 deposits up 27%
AU Small Finance Bank’s Q1 FY24 deposits were up 27% at Rs 69,315 cr Vs Rs 54,631 cr (YoY)
- July 05, 2023 10:28
Manali Petrochemicals inks agreements with First Energy
Manali Petrochemicals has inked two captive power agreements with two separate units of First Energy for the procurement of wind power and solar power for a total consideration of Rs 3.56 crore.
- July 05, 2023 10:24
HDFC and HDFC Bank down over 2.5%, despite series of buy reports
Despite a series of buy reports, both HDFC and HDFC Bank are down by 2.6% today. Portfolio rebalancing overhang could be causing this.
Post merger, MFs are not allowed to own more than 10% of a scheme in HDFC Bank. The merger takes effect on July 13.
- July 05, 2023 10:20
Care Ratings upgrades credit rating of HFCL
Care Ratings has enhanced the credit rating for the short term bank facilities of HFCL to CARE A1 (A One) from CARE A2+ (A Two Plus).
- July 05, 2023 10:17
Reliance Industries stock gains 0.17%
Reliance Industries stock gains 0.17%, trading at ₹2,593.05 on NSE.
- July 05, 2023 10:15
Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.08 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 82.08 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market amid an increased demand for the dollar from importers.
Sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local unit and contained the fall.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.05, then fell to 82.08, registering a decline of 7 paise over its last close.
- July 05, 2023 10:09
Poonawalla Fincorp shares rise 0.84%
Poonawalla Fincorp shares rise by 0.84%, trading at ₹361.75 on NSE. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, its total disbursements in Q1 FY24 were up 143% y-o-y to ₹7,050 crore compared to disbursements of ₹2,901 crore in Q1 FY23 and ₹6,371 crore in Q4 FY23. The company’s assets under management grew 41% y-o-y.
- July 05, 2023 10:08
IDFC shares rise over 4%, IDFC First Bank up 3.3%
IDFC shares rise 4.09%, trading at ₹115.75, while IDFC First Bank gained 3.3% at Rs 81.26 on BSE.
- July 05, 2023 10:08
Stock to watch: Maruti Suzuki India
Maruti Suzuki India is launching Invicto multi purpose vehicle (MPV). The company is entering into Rs. 20-lakh-plus category with this MPV made at Toyota’s factory and will be competing with Innova in the same category.
- July 05, 2023 10:07
Vedant Asset inks MoU with Medyseva Technologies
Vedant Asset Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Medyseva Technologies Private Limited for providing telemedicine services, establishing Vedant Medyseva brand to open medical points in rural areas for tele-consultation, diagnostic and telemedicine services.
- July 05, 2023 10:04
TTK Healthcare recomputes floor price of equity share
TTK Healthcare’s board has recomputed the floor price of equity share to Rs 1,201.30. The board took the decision based on the views and observations received from the stock exchanges. Reference date has been fixed as the date of the board meeting i.e. 20th April, 2023, in which the de-listing proposal was considered and approved.
- July 05, 2023 10:00
Taylormade Renewables board to meet on July 10
Taylormade Renewables’ board will meet on 10 July 2023 to consider, approve and recommend the migration of the company from BSE SME Platform of the BSE Limited to the Main Board of BSE, subject to the eligibility criteria prescribed by the BSE/SEBI.
- July 05, 2023 09:58
Stock to watch: State Bank of India
The Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of SBI has accorded an approval for acquiring the entire stake held by SBICAPS in SVL by SBI, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals.
- July 05, 2023 09:55
HPCL’s Rajasthan Refinery executes loan agreement
HPCL’s Rajasthan Refinery executes a loan agreement under a consortium arrangement for Rs 48,625 crore
- July 05, 2023 09:54
Stock in focus: Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank stock lost 3.76% at ₹222.55 on NSE on Wednesday. The bank on Tuesday announced that Sunail Samdani, CFO and KMP of the bank, had submitted his resignation, which will be effective on September 30, 2023.
The bank’s Q1 loans and advances were down 5.5% QoQ and up 6.7% YoY at Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
- July 05, 2023 09:52
Elevation Capital sells 12.96 lakh shares of TCNS Clothing
Elevation Capital VI FII Holdings has sold 12.96 lakh equity shares or 2.1 percent stake of TCNS Clothing.
- July 05, 2023 09:51
Som Distillery board will meet on July 8
Som Distillery board will meet on July 8 to approve issuance of convertible equity warrants to the promoters.
- July 05, 2023 09:49
Paper prices down as global pulp prices fell sharply
- Uncoated paper prices corrected from Rs 90-92/kg in Mar’23
- Coated paper prices fell from Rs 76-77/kg in Mar’23 to about Rs 69-70/kg at present
- Paperboard prices fell from Rs 77/kg in Mar’23 to Rs 69-70/kg at present
- Chinese BHKP prices appear to have bottomed out in May’23 (at $470/t)
- July 05, 2023 09:44
MMTC gains 5.30% in early trade
MMTC has gained 5.30% to Rs 33.60 in early trade.
- July 05, 2023 09:43
Banks margins likely to moderate: Motilal Oswal
“The rise in cost of deposits will manifest in margin moderation across several banks though some banks may display stable margins in Q1 FY24. Margins will see pressure mainly from Q2 FY24 onwards in our view,” said Motilal Oswal in its latest insurance sector preview.
- July 05, 2023 09:38
YES Bank gains 1.19% in early trade
YES Bank stock up by 1.19% on NSE, trading at ₹17 per share. The bank earlier announced that its loans ands advances were 7.5% y-o-y at ₹2,00,201 crore, and deposits increased 13.5% y-o-y at ₹2,19,369 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
- July 05, 2023 09:37
Top gainers and losers at this hour
Top gainers on NSE: Induslnd Bank (2.14% change); ICICI Bank (1.73%); Asian Paints (1.39%); Divi’s Laboratories (1.27%); HDFC Life Insurance (1.27%)
Top losers: HDFC (-1.84%); HDFC Bank (-1.80%); Eicher Motors (-1.05%); Wipro (-0.54%)
- July 05, 2023 09:35
Suzlon slumps 5% on fund raising plans
The share price of Suzlon slumped 5 per cent at Rs 17.46 on fund raising plans. The company announced plans to raise new funds after market hours yesterday. It did not specify whether this would be through debt or equity. The company made a rights offer at Rs 5 in October 2022.
- July 05, 2023 09:29
Rallis gains 3.44%, trading at Rs 213.25
Agri inputs firm Rallis has gained 3.44% in early trade. It is trading at Rs 213.25.
- July 05, 2023 09:29
HCL Tech gains 0.74% in early trade
The share price of HCL Tech gaind 0.74 per cent at Rs 1,199.10 in early trade.
- July 05, 2023 09:28
Buzzing stocks: LTIMindtree, LIC HF gain in early trade on indices rejig
Shares of LTIMindtree and LIC HF opened higher as they are set to enter Nifty50 and Nifty Next 50 indices, respectively, from July 13.
- July 05, 2023 09:24
Crude oil futures trade lower
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as the markets waited for the release of the minutes of the June meeting of the US Federal Reserve later in the day. At 9.18 am on Wednesday, September Brent oil futures were at $75.78, down by 0.62per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹5829 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹5850, down by 0.36 per cent; and August futures were trading at ₹5862 as against the previous close of ₹5880, down by 0.31 per cent.
- July 05, 2023 09:19
Stock to watch: SJS Enterprises acquires 90% of Walter Pack Automotive Products
SJS Enterprises Limited has completed the acquisition of 90.1% stake in Walter Pack Automotive Products India Private Limited (WPI) within the given timeline, for a total cash consideration of Rs 239.3 crore
- July 05, 2023 09:17
Sensex, Nifty open flat with negative bias; Divi’s Labs, IndusInd Bank top gainers
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened today’s session flat with a negative bias. Sensex is at 65,484, while Nifty is at 19,379. Divi’s Labs, IndusInd Bank are the top gainers, while HDFC twins are the top losers.
- July 05, 2023 09:11
Murugappa Group’s CG Power and Industrial Solutions announces Rs 400 crore capex plan
CG Power and Industrial Solutions, part of the Murugappa Group, intends to invest Rs 400 crore in capacity expansion across its units over the next two years as part of its three-pronged future growth strategy. The company has become debt-free and has resumed payment of dividends after a gap of 7 years. It has already made its first dividend payout since the recent change in ownership.
- July 05, 2023 09:10
Stock to watch: One 97 Communications (Paytm)
Paytm has shared the business update for Q1 FY24.
Paytm continues leadership position in merchant payments with 79 lakh devices
Paytm adds 11 lakh payment devices in Aprril-June (4 Lakh in June alone)
Paytm GMV crosses ₹4.05-lakh crore, up by 37% YoY
Paytm avg MTU for Q1 FY24 grows 23% YoY to 9.2 crore
Paytm distributed 1.28 crore loans in Q1, 51% YoY growth
Paytm’s loan disbursal value in April-June was ₹14,845 crore, 167% YoY growth
- July 05, 2023 09:07
Macrotech Developers Q1 FY24 presales grow 17% to Rs 3353 crore
Macrotech Developers Q1 FY24 pre-sales were at Rs 3,353 crore, up 17% YoY. It added 5 new projects in the quarter with a revenue potential of Rs 12,000 crore.
Its Q1 FY24 collections were at Rs 2,403 crore and the company expects this to pick up in the remaining quarters of the year.
Its net debt has increased marginally by 3% to Rs 7,264 crore YoY primarilyon account of front-loaded business development investment.
- July 05, 2023 09:06
Pro Fin Capital Services’ board approves fund raising plan
The board of Pro Fin Capital Services has approved a proposal to raise funds of up to ₹50 crore by way of a preference / rights issue. The terms of the issue as well as mode of the issue will be decided by the board later.
- July 05, 2023 09:05
Precision Camshafts operationalises 15 MW solar power plant near Solapur
Precision Camshafts has said the 15 MWp Captive Solar Power Plant installed at Mangalwedha, Solapur is now in operation. The plant will not only reduce the cost of electricity required for production, but also help the in generation of Green Energy and reducing the carbon footprint.
- July 05, 2023 09:04
Bandhan Bank’s CFO resigns
Bandhan Bank’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Sunil Samdani, has submitted his resignation to “explore professional opportunities outside the bank”. His last working day would be September 30, 2023, the bank said in a notification to stock exchanges on Tuesday.
- July 05, 2023 09:03
Samvardhana Motherson International to acquire 81% stake in Yachiyo Industry
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire an 81 per cent stake in the four-wheeler business of Yachiyo Industry, a Honda Motor subsidiary. The company has entered into a partnership with Honda Motor under which it will form an 81:19 strategic partnership with the latter, where both partners will drive the company towards a strong and sustainable future and be fully prepared for next-generation products and technologies, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SMIL) said in a statement.
- July 05, 2023 09:02
IOC board to meet on July 7 for rights issue
After Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( BPCL), the board of directors of Indian Oil Corporation will meet on July 7 to consider raising of capital through right issue of equity shares. The fund raising is to meet the capital expenditure plan for its projects, subject to statutory approvals as may be required, the PSU oil major said in a disclosure to the exchanges.
Shares of IOC closed at ₹94.61, down 0.81 per cent, against the previous day’s close of ₹95.38.
Last week, the board of BPCL approved a proposal for raising capital up to an amount not exceeding ₹18,000 crore by way of rights issue.
- July 05, 2023 09:01
Stock to watch: Strides Pharma Science
Stelis Biopharma Ltd (Stelis or Company), an emerging biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) and the biologics arm of Strides Pharma Science Ltd has announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with Syngene International Ltd to divest its multi-modal manufacturing facility at Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bengaluru, India (Unit 3 facility). Syngene will acquire Unit 3 on a slump sale basis for a gross value of ₹702 crore.
- July 05, 2023 09:00
Singapore’s GIC will acquire 74% stake in Genus Power & Infrastructure’s arm
Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC will acquire a 74 per cent stake in Genus Power & Infrastructure’s new smart metering solutions venture for $2 billion (over ₹16,000 crore). Jaipur-based Genus Power, a leading manufacturer of smart electricity meters, is part of the $400-million Kailash Group. It has two business divisions -- metering solutions and an EPC segment -- providing a complete range of services to the power sector.
- July 05, 2023 08:58
Aurobindo Pharma: Trastuzumab meets primary endpoint in Phase-3 clinical trial
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (along with its subsidiaries, together referred to as “Aurobindo”) has announced that the breast cancer biosimilar product, BP02 (Trastuzumab or biosimilar to Herceptin), developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Curateq Biologics Pvt Ltd, has met its primary endpoint in a Phase-3 clinical trial. BP02 has shown equivalent efficacy to Herceptin in regard to its clinical response (overall response rate, ORR), in addition to demonstrating a comparable safety profile.
- July 05, 2023 08:56
PSB stocks in focus ahead of Finance Minister’s meet today
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet the chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Thursday in what will be their first review meeting after the 2022-23 financial results.
From posting a total net loss of Rs 85,390 crore in 2017-18, the PSBs have come a long way, to post a profit of Rs 1,04,649 crore in 2022-23. State Bank of India (SBI) accounted for nearly half the total earnings.
- July 05, 2023 08:54
Stocks that will see action today
Public sector banks, BHEL, LTIMindtree, Aurobindo Pharma, Genus Power, Lodha, Samvardhana Motherson, IOC, Suzlon, Strides Pharma, Syngene International and Bandhan Bank are some of the stocks that will see action today.
- July 05, 2023 08:52
Nomura Singapore sells 4.66 lakh equity shares of HMA Agro
Nomura Singapore has sold 4.66 lakh equity shares of HMA Agro
- July 05, 2023 08:52
Bajaj Auto, Triumph Motorcycles join hands for new 400cc motorcycles
Bajaj Auto is teaming up with UK’s Triumph Motorcycles to introduce a new range of 400cc motorcycles.
- July 05, 2023 08:51
RBL Bank’s total deposits grow 8%
RBL Bank’s total deposits in Q1 FY24 grew by 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 85,638 crore and gross advances increased by 20 percent to Rs 74,792 crore
- July 05, 2023 08:50
IPO screener: Senco Gold offer subscribed 69% on Day 1
The ₹405-crore initial public offering of Senco Gold subscribed 69 per cent as retail investors showed keen interest. The IPO, which closes on July 6, comes out with a price band of ₹301-317. Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares. The public issue received bids for 65.28 lakh shares as against 94.18 lakh shares on the offer
- July 05, 2023 08:48
Rupee seen on weaker side of 82/$ on Asian peers’ decline
The Indian rupee is expected to struggle on Wednesday in the wake of Asian currencies declining on weak China data and ahead of the US Federal Reserve June meeting minutes, due later in the day.
According to a Reuters report, non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.04-82.06 to the US dollar compared with 82.02 in the previous session.
- July 05, 2023 08:47
Societe Generale buys 17.28 lakh shares of Minda Corporation
Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has bought 17.28 lakh equity shares of Minda Corporation
- July 05, 2023 08:47
IndusInd Bank Q1 net advances up 21%
IndusInd Bank’s Q1 net advances up 21% at ₹3.01-lakh crore against ₹3.47 lakh crore, while deposits rise 15 per cent y-o-y.
- July 05, 2023 08:46
Lemon Tree signs new licence pact
Lemon Tree has signed a licence pact for a 48-room property in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
- July 05, 2023 08:42
LTI Mindtree to replace HDFC in Nifty50
The sixth largest IT company LTI Mindtree will replace HDFC in the Nifty-50 index on July 13. A decision to this effect was taken at the board meeting of Index Maintenance sub-committee (Equity) of NSE Indices on Tuesday, following the proposed merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.
LTI Mindtree will see passive inflow of approximately $172 million on back of Nifty 50 entry and alongside $50 million outflow due to adjustment in Nifty Next 50. Thus, net inflow should be somewhere around $125-130 million, according to Abhilash Pagaria, Head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
- July 05, 2023 08:41
IPO screener: PKH Ventures withdraws offer
Construction and development company, PKH Ventures has decided to withdraw its public issue on the final day of bidding, July 4, as the issue was undersubscribed. As both qualified institutional buyers and retail investors show lukewarm responses, the issue was subscribed by just 65 per cent.
- July 05, 2023 08:40
Suzlon Energy planning to raise funds
Suzlon Energy announced plans to raise new funds after market hours yesterday. It did not specify whether this would be through debt or equity. The company made a rights offer at Rs 5 in October 2022. Another equity raise may dampen the stock which has been on a song recently.
- July 05, 2023 08:40
BHEL extends agreement with GE Technology
Bharat Heavy Electricals has extended its gas turbines technology agreement with General Electric Technology GmbH Switzerland. Under this extension, BHEL has gained access and enhanced rights for existing, uprated and new gas turbine models.
- July 05, 2023 08:36
Stock to buy today: Bank of Baroda
The short-term outlook is bullish forBank of Baroda. The stock has surged over 6 per cent so far this week. This rise has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹190.
Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹194. Keep the stop-loss at ₹182. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹206 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹213.
- July 05, 2023 08:35
Day Trading Guide for July 5, 2023
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- July 05, 2023 08:32
Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to open on a flat note on Wednesday. NSE Connect futures at 19,508 at NSEIX indicates a flat opening as Nifty futures closed at 19,458 on Tuesday.
Analysts expect profit-taking to emerge in the later part of the day. However, continuous investments by foreign portfolio investors help market stay afloat.
