₹1729 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1715

1690

1745

1760

Go long on dips at 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1705

₹1345 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1325

1305

1350

1385

Go long only above 1350. Keep the stop-loss at 1340

₹466 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

463

460

468

472

Go long only above 468. Stop-loss can be kept at 467

₹161 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

158

162

164

Go short on a rise at 162. Keep the stop-loss at 163

₹2588 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2570

2540

2610

2630

Go long on dips at 2575. Stop-loss can be kept at 2560

₹589 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

587

583

592

596

Go long now and at 588. Keep the stop-loss at 586

₹3308 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3280

3260

3325

3375

Go long on a break above 3325. Keep the stop-loss at 3310

19459 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19430

19370

19500

19535

Go long on dips at 19435 and 19400 with a stop-loss at 19360

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

