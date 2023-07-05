₹1729 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1715
1690
1745
1760
Go long on dips at 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1705
₹1345 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1325
1305
1350
1385
Go long only above 1350. Keep the stop-loss at 1340
₹466 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
463
460
468
472
Go long only above 468. Stop-loss can be kept at 467
₹161 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
158
162
164
Go short on a rise at 162. Keep the stop-loss at 163
₹2588 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2570
2540
2610
2630
Go long on dips at 2575. Stop-loss can be kept at 2560
₹589 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
587
583
592
596
Go long now and at 588. Keep the stop-loss at 586
₹3308 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3280
3260
3325
3375
Go long on a break above 3325. Keep the stop-loss at 3310
19459 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19430
19370
19500
19535
Go long on dips at 19435 and 19400 with a stop-loss at 19360
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
