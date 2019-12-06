Maruti Suzuki recalls more than 60,000 units of Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 models

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has officially announced that it is recalling smart hybrid (SHVS) variants of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz, and multi purpose vehicles Ertiga and XL6.

BusinessLine on Thursday had written that the company will be recalling around one-lakh of these vehicles due to fault in their battery system.

The company said it will “proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for certain petrol Smart Hybrid variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles manufactured between January 1 and November 21, 2019.”

The company said recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be ‘potential safety defects’.

“The company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU). A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier,” MSIL said in a statement.

In the interest of its customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for inspection and those found OK will be released immediately, it said.

“Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost. Keeping in view customer convenience, Maruti Suzuki dealers may make alternate mobility arrangements in such cases, if required,” it said.

Starting Friday owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, it added.

WagonR

This is likely to be one of the biggest recalls by the company. Recently, the company announced a voluntary recall of 40,618 units of the WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018 and August 12, 2019.

The recall campaigns were undertaken globally to rectify potential safety defects.

The monthly sales of the XL6 and the Ertiga, have averaged around 4,200 units and 7,000 units, respectively.

However, sales of the Ciaz have been falling. In November, MSIL sold 1,148 units of the Ciaz, which was a decline of 62 per cent year-on-year (versus 3,838 units) and in October it sold 2,371 units of the mid-size sedan against 3,892 units in October 2018.