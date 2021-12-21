Masai School acquires data analytics institute Prepleaf for $1 million

Edtech platform Masai School has acquired Prepleaf for $1 million in a cash and stock deal.

With this acquisition, Masai will start offering courses in data and business analytics, in addition to web development and UI/UX Design. Earlier this year, Masai School also acquired Design Shift Academy to add courses in User Experience Design (UX) and User Interface Design (UI).

Founded in 2017 by IIT Kanpur alumni Ankit Agrawal, Amit Saharan and Aman Singhal, Prepleaf offers 5-month-long courses in data analytics through an income share agreement.

“Today, we are working with over 700 hiring partners and along with hiring engineers, and designers, these companies are also hiring for data analytics roles. So, it's a natural progression for us to keep on adding more and more courses that are needed in the tech ecosystem. And, I think Prepleaf’s team is great in terms of their understanding of education. That’s one of the major things that we look for in our partners,” Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, Masai School told BusinessLine.

Beginnings

Prepleaf was initially launched as a test preparation platform based on a survey conducted among the alumni of IIT Kanpur, which deep-dived into test patterns of companies that visited the campus for placements. Based on this, the team was able to build an initial minimum viable product for Prepleaf. In January 2021, the company started its 5-month course with a comprehensive training curriculum. Currently, Prepleaf has around 250 students enrolled in the data analytics test preparation courses.

“Prepleaf was founded with the single-minded focus of creating a paradigm shift in access to quality tech education and jobs in data and business analytics. We are certainly thrilled to be part of the Masai family and make this ambition a reality by transforming the way skill-based education is delivered today and creating a world-class talent pool from India,” said Ankit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Prepleaf.

Masai School is a career-focused skill-building institute, that offers a range of learning tracks including full-stack web development and UI and UX Design, Data Analytics, and Product Management.

While the mode of education is primarily online, Masai School has operational offline campuses in Bengaluru, Patna, Pune and Indore. The company plans to increase the offline centers to 20 in the next year, especially in Tier 2 cities. Further, there are over 3,000 students associated with Masai School today, Shukla expects this number to reach 30,000 in 2022. The company has also projected its monthly recurring revenue to hit $1 million by February 2022.