Masai School acquires data analytics institute Prepleaf for $1 million

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Edtech platform Masai School has acquired Prepleaf for $1 million in a cash and stock deal.
With this acquisition, Masai will start offering courses in data and business analytics, in addition to web development and UI/UX Design. Earlier this year, Masai School also acquired Design Shift Academy to add courses in User Experience Design (UX) and User Interface Design (UI).
Founded in 2017 by IIT Kanpur alumni Ankit Agrawal, Amit Saharan and Aman Singhal, Prepleaf offers 5-month-long courses in data analytics through an income share agreement.
“Today, we are working with over 700 hiring partners and along with hiring engineers, and designers, these companies are also hiring for data analytics roles. So, it's a natural progression for us to keep on adding more and more courses that are needed in the tech ecosystem. And, I think Prepleaf’s team is great in terms of their understanding of education. That’s one of the major things that we look for in our partners,” Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, Masai School told BusinessLine.
Prepleaf was initially launched as a test preparation platform based on a survey conducted among the alumni of IIT Kanpur, which deep-dived into test patterns of companies that visited the campus for placements. Based on this, the team was able to build an initial minimum viable product for Prepleaf. In January 2021, the company started its 5-month course with a comprehensive training curriculum. Currently, Prepleaf has around 250 students enrolled in the data analytics test preparation courses.
“Prepleaf was founded with the single-minded focus of creating a paradigm shift in access to quality tech education and jobs in data and business analytics. We are certainly thrilled to be part of the Masai family and make this ambition a reality by transforming the way skill-based education is delivered today and creating a world-class talent pool from India,” said Ankit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Prepleaf.
Masai School is a career-focused skill-building institute, that offers a range of learning tracks including full-stack web development and UI and UX Design, Data Analytics, and Product Management.
While the mode of education is primarily online, Masai School has operational offline campuses in Bengaluru, Patna, Pune and Indore. The company plans to increase the offline centers to 20 in the next year, especially in Tier 2 cities. Further, there are over 3,000 students associated with Masai School today, Shukla expects this number to reach 30,000 in 2022. The company has also projected its monthly recurring revenue to hit $1 million by February 2022.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...