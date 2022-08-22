MCX cautions investors against online dabba trading

MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, has cautioned investors not to have any financial dealings with the illegal trading platforms, Market Box Trader and MB Trade.

The Exchange had said it has come to its notice certain entities by name ‘Market Box Trader’ and ‘M.B. Trade’ are providing illegal trading platform (Dabba Trading) using an Android application.

It may be noted that these entities are not registered either as a member or as authorised person of any registered member of the Exchange, said MCX.

It said that investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any trading platform or investment product offered by any entities, which are not registered with the Exchange and SEBI.